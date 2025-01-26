William & Mary Tribe face the Towson Tigers on 3-game win streak

Towson Tigers (4-13, 2-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (7-10, 4-2 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Towson Tigers (4-13, 2-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (7-10, 4-2 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary heads into a matchup with Towson as winners of three straight games.

The Tribe are 3-2 in home games. William & Mary has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers have gone 2-4 against CAA opponents. Towson is 2-11 against opponents with a winning record.

William & Mary averages 60.7 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 67.1 Towson gives up. Towson averages 59.8 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 66.2 William & Mary allows.

The Tribe and Tigers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Nascimento is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Tribe. Kayla Rolph is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

India Johnston is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Jordan Wakefield is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.