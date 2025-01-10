William & Mary takes on Stony Brook following Nascimento’s 24-point showing

William & Mary Tribe (4-9, 1-1 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (6-7, 1-1 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Friday, 7…

William & Mary Tribe (4-9, 1-1 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (6-7, 1-1 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary takes on Stony Brook after Bella Nascimento scored 24 points in William & Mary’s 70-66 loss to the Elon Phoenix.

The Seawolves are 4-2 on their home court.

The Tribe are 1-1 in CAA play. William & Mary has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Stony Brook is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 39.4% William & Mary allows to opponents. William & Mary averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Stony Brook gives up.

The Seawolves and Tribe face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janay Brantley averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 25.5% from beyond the arc.

Nascimento is shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, while averaging 13.4 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 4-6, averaging 57.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Tribe: 4-6, averaging 58.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

