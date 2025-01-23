William & Mary takes home win streak into matchup with Hampton

Hampton Pirates (10-9, 3-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (11-8, 5-1 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Hampton Pirates (10-9, 3-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (11-8, 5-1 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -6.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary hosts Hampton aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Tribe are 7-0 on their home court. William & Mary averages 17.2 assists per game to lead the CAA, paced by Isaiah Mbeng with 3.4.

The Pirates are 3-4 in conference play. Hampton is fifth in the CAA with 13.5 assists per game led by Noah Farrakhan averaging 3.1.

William & Mary averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Hampton allows. Hampton averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than William & Mary gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Dorsey is averaging 12 points for the Tribe. Keller Boothby is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

George Beale is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 12.6 points. Kyrese Mullen is shooting 53.5% and averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.