William & Mary hosts N.C. A&T following Forrest’s 26-point showing

North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-13, 0-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (9-7, 3-0 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-13, 0-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (9-7, 3-0 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -12.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits William & Mary after Ryan Forrest scored 26 points in N.C. A&T’s 98-88 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Tribe have gone 6-0 in home games. William & Mary has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies have gone 0-4 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T ranks ninth in the CAA shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

William & Mary makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than N.C. A&T has allowed to its opponents (45.0%). N.C. A&T averages 74.7 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 75.3 William & Mary gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Collier is averaging 12.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Tribe.

Forrest is averaging 18.6 points for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Aggies: 1-9, averaging 70.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

