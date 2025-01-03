William & Mary hosts Hampton after Clinton’s 22-point showing

Hampton Pirates (4-7) at William & Mary Tribe (3-8) Williamsburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hampton plays William…

Hampton Pirates (4-7) at William & Mary Tribe (3-8)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton plays William & Mary after Jasha Clinton scored 22 points in Hampton’s 64-47 win against the Delaware State Hornets.

The Tribe are 1-1 on their home court. William & Mary ranks fourth in the CAA with 13.2 assists per game led by Alexa Mikeska averaging 2.3.

The Pirates are 2-3 on the road. Hampton is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

William & Mary scores 55.6 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than the 68.5 Hampton allows. Hampton has shot at a 39.8% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of William & Mary have averaged.

The Tribe and Pirates face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Nascimento is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Tribe.

Clinton is shooting 45.9% and averaging 15.9 points for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 3-7, averaging 56.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 60.0 points, 26.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.