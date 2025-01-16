Will Pruitt scores 24 to lead Lipscomb over Bellarmine 87-53

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Will Pruitt scored 24 points as Lipscomb beat Bellarmine 87-53 on Thursday night. Pruitt also contributed…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Will Pruitt scored 24 points as Lipscomb beat Bellarmine 87-53 on Thursday night.

Pruitt also contributed seven rebounds for the Bisons (12-6, 4-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jacob Ognacevic scored 17 points and added 16 rebounds. Grant Asman went 4 of 4 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Knights (3-15, 0-5) were led by Jack Karasinski, who posted 14 points. Myles Watkins added 12 points and Landin Hacker scored nine. The Knights have lost eight in a row.

