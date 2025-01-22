Wilkinson scores 18 points and Cal defeats Florida State 77-68

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 18 points, Mady Sissoko and Rytis Petraitis had double-doubles and California defeated Florida…

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 18 points, Mady Sissoko and Rytis Petraitis had double-doubles and California defeated Florida State 77-68 on Wednesday night.

Sissoko had 14 points and 13 rebounds and Petraitis added 12 points and 13 rebounds for Cal (10-9, 3-5 ACC). Reserve forward Joshua Ola-Joseph scored 14 points and DJ Campbell added 11.

A dunk by Sissoko gave Cal a 69-59 lead with three minutes remaining before Daquan Davis and Jamir Watkins scored in the paint to get Florida State within six points with 1:20 remaining. The Golden Bears then closed out the win, going 8 for 8 from the free-throw line.

Earlier in the second half, a dunk by Jerry Deng gave the Seminoles a 51-49 lead with about 12 minutes remaining but the Seminoles were held to eight points in the next nine minutes, at one point missing 11 shots in a row. Cal scored 18 points during FSU’s cold stretch and the Golden Bears led 67-55 with 4 1/2 minutes remaining.

All five starters scored in the first seven minutes for the Golden Bears and their 13-0 run gave them a lead of 15-6. Florida State eventually took a 29-27 lead with about four minutes left in the half before Cal finished with a 10-4 run and a 37-33 lead at the break. The Bears shot only 39% but had advantages of 25-15 on the glass and 13-6 in points after turnovers.

Watkins had 18 points, Malique Ewin 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Deng 11 points for FSU (13-6, 4-4).

The Golden Bears, who began a stretch of five home games in their next six games, host Miami on Saturday.

The Seminoles complete their Bay Area trip at Stanford, also on Saturday.

