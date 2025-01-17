Wilkerson leads Sam Houston against Jacksonville State after 29-point performance

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-10, 1-4 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-7, 2-2 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-10, 1-4 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-7, 2-2 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston visits Jacksonville State after Lamar Wilkerson scored 29 points in Sam Houston’s 75-69 overtime loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Gamecocks have gone 6-0 in home games. Jacksonville State ranks eighth in college basketball with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Houge averaging 5.8.

The Bearkats have gone 1-4 against CUSA opponents. Sam Houston is 2-10 against opponents over .500.

Jacksonville State scores 78.3 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 77.7 Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston averages 8.2 more points per game (78.7) than Jacksonville State gives up (70.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 21.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Gamecocks.

Wilkerson is averaging 20.3 points for the Bearkats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 3.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Bearkats: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

