Wilkerson and Sam Houston host Kennesaw State

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-9, 1-3 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (9-7, 1-2 CUSA) Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-9, 1-3 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (9-7, 1-2 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston takes on Kennesaw State after Lamar Wilkerson scored 29 points in Sam Houston’s 81-74 victory against the Florida International Panthers.

The Owls are 7-0 in home games. Kennesaw State is fourth in the CUSA with 14.3 assists per game led by Adrian Wooley averaging 3.4.

The Bearkats have gone 1-3 against CUSA opponents. Sam Houston has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Kennesaw State averages 80.3 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 77.8 Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston averages 79.2 points per game, 3.4 more than the 75.8 Kennesaw State allows to opponents.

The Owls and Bearkats face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simeon Cottle is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Owls.

Brennen Burns is averaging 5.3 points for the Bearkats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 80.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.