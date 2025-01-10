Wilkerson and Sam Houston host Florida International

Florida International Panthers (7-9, 1-2 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (7-9, 0-3 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida International Panthers (7-9, 1-2 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (7-9, 0-3 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston hosts Florida International after Lamar Wilkerson scored 25 points in Sam Houston’s 76-68 loss to the Liberty Flames.

The Bearkats are 4-1 on their home court. Sam Houston ranks ninth in the CUSA with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Dorian Finister averaging 4.3.

The Panthers have gone 1-2 against CUSA opponents. Florida International is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Sam Houston makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Florida International has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Florida International averages 73.9 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 78.1 Sam Houston allows to opponents.

The Bearkats and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalifa Sakho is averaging 7.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Bearkats.

Jayden Brewer is averaging 14 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 4-6, averaging 78.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.