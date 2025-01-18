Wilkerson and Alabama A&M host Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets (4-12, 2-2 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (10-6, 3-1 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama State Hornets (4-12, 2-2 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (10-6, 3-1 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M hosts Alabama State after Mailyn Wilkerson scored 22 points in Alabama A&M’s 66-56 win against the Alcorn State Braves.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-2 at home. Alabama A&M has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets are 2-2 in SWAC play. Alabama State is 3-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Alabama A&M averages 64.6 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 76.4 Alabama State gives up. Alabama State’s 30.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.5 percentage points lower than Alabama A&M has allowed to its opponents (42.1%).

The Bulldogs and Hornets match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalia Walker is shooting 36.3% and averaging 14.2 points for the Bulldogs.

Cordasia Harris is shooting 47.9% and averaging 11.6 points for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 11.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 45.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 30.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.