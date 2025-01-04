Wieland’s 21 lead Chattanooga over Citadel 81-68

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Bash Wieland had 21 points in Chattanooga’s 81-68 victory over The Citadel on Saturday. Wieland added…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Bash Wieland had 21 points in Chattanooga’s 81-68 victory over The Citadel on Saturday.

Wieland added five rebounds for the Mocs (9-6, 1-1 Southern Conference). Trey Bonham added 12 points and five rebounds. Sean Cusano had 11 points.

Brody Fox led the way for the Bulldogs (5-8, 0-2) with 21 points and two steals. Citadel also got 12 points and nine rebounds from Sola Adebisi. John Adams had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.