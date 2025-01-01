Wichita State visits Memphis after Boler’s 20-point outing

Wichita State Shockers (6-8, 0-1 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (2-9) Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces…

Wichita State Shockers (6-8, 0-1 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (2-9)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces Wichita State after TI’lan Boler scored 20 points in Memphis’ 87-68 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Tigers have gone 2-4 at home. Memphis gives up 83.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.9 points per game.

The Shockers are 0-1 in AAC play. Wichita State allows 69.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.1 points per game.

Memphis averages 71.7 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 69.0 Wichita State gives up. Wichita State’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points lower than Memphis has given up to its opponents (45.9%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boler is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Tigers.

Bre’yon White is averaging 5.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Shockers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 70.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Shockers: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.