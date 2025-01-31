Wichita State takes on Tulsa on 6-game skid

Wichita State Shockers (7-15, 1-8 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-11, 4-5 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wichita State Shockers (7-15, 1-8 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-11, 4-5 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State enters the matchup with Tulsa as losers of six straight games.

The Golden Hurricane are 8-3 on their home court. Tulsa has a 3-10 record against teams over .500.

The Shockers are 1-8 against conference opponents. Wichita State ranks seventh in the AAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jayla Murray averaging 1.7.

Tulsa averages 67.8 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 71.1 Wichita State gives up. Wichita State averages 65.5 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 67.1 Tulsa gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delanie Crawford is averaging 16.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Mady Cartwright is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Murray is averaging 12.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Shockers. Salese Blow is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Shockers: 1-9, averaging 63.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

