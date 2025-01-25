Wichita State plays UAB on home slide

UAB Blazers (13-7, 4-4 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-13, 1-6 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UAB Blazers (13-7, 4-4 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-13, 1-6 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State takes on UAB looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Shockers are 4-6 in home games. Wichita State has a 5-11 record against teams above .500.

The Blazers are 4-4 in AAC play. UAB is third in the AAC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jade Weathersby averaging 6.6.

Wichita State’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game UAB allows. UAB averages 70.0 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 70.8 Wichita State allows.

The Shockers and Blazers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Jameson is averaging 9.8 points for the Shockers. Jayla Murray is averaging 12.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Maddie Walsh is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Blazers. Journey Armstead is averaging 12.7 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.