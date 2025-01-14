Wichita State hosts Tulane following Jameson’s 22-point showing

Tulane Green Wave (10-6, 3-2 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-11, 1-4 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulane Green Wave (10-6, 3-2 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-11, 1-4 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts Tulane after Taylor Jameson scored 22 points in Wichita State’s 69-51 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Shockers have gone 4-5 at home. Wichita State allows 70.6 points and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Green Wave are 3-2 against conference opponents. Tulane has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wichita State makes 40.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Tulane has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). Tulane averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Wichita State allows.

The Shockers and Green Wave match up Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jameson is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, while averaging 10.4 points.

Sherese Pittman is scoring 13.1 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Green Wave.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.