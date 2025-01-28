Wichita State hosts conference foe North Texas

North Texas Mean Green (15-4, 6-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-9, 1-6 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

North Texas Mean Green (15-4, 6-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-9, 1-6 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State plays North Texas in a matchup of AAC teams.

The Shockers have gone 8-3 at home. Wichita State leads the AAC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Quincy Ballard averaging 5.5.

The Mean Green are 6-1 in AAC play. North Texas has a 13-3 record against teams over .500.

Wichita State makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than North Texas has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). North Texas averages 70.1 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 75.1 Wichita State gives up to opponents.

The Shockers and Mean Green face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Bell is averaging 14.3 points for the Shockers. Corey Washington is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jasper Floyd is averaging 7.9 points and four assists for the Mean Green. Brenen Lorient is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Mean Green: 9-1, averaging 73.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

