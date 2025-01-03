Wichita State faces UAB on 3-game losing streak

Wichita State Shockers (6-9, 0-2 AAC) at UAB Blazers (9-5, 0-2 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wichita State Shockers (6-9, 0-2 AAC) at UAB Blazers (9-5, 0-2 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State enters the matchup against UAB as losers of three games in a row.

The Blazers are 5-1 on their home court. UAB is fourth in the AAC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jade Weathersby averaging 6.6.

The Shockers are 0-2 against AAC opponents. Wichita State averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

UAB averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Wichita State gives up. Wichita State averages 67.1 points per game, 1.7 more than the 65.4 UAB allows to opponents.

The Blazers and Shockers square off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Walsh is scoring 12.7 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Blazers.

Jayla Murray is shooting 54.7% and averaging 11.5 points for the Shockers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Shockers: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

