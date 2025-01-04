Wichita State faces UAB on 3-game losing streak

Wichita State Shockers (6-9, 0-2 AAC) at UAB Blazers (9-5, 0-2 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wichita State Shockers (6-9, 0-2 AAC) at UAB Blazers (9-5, 0-2 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State heads into the matchup with UAB after losing three games in a row.

The Blazers are 5-1 in home games. UAB scores 71.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Shockers are 0-2 in conference matchups. Wichita State is eighth in the AAC scoring 67.1 points per game and is shooting 40.6%.

UAB averages 71.1 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 70.6 Wichita State allows. Wichita State averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than UAB gives up.

The Blazers and Shockers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Walsh is averaging 12.7 points for the Blazers.

Jayla Murray is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Shockers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Shockers: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.