Wichita State faces conference rival North Texas

North Texas Mean Green (15-4, 6-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-9, 1-6 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Corey Washington and Wichita State host Brenen Lorient and North Texas in AAC play.

The Shockers are 8-3 in home games. Wichita State is the top team in the AAC with 41.2 points in the paint led by Quincy Ballard averaging 9.2.

The Mean Green are 6-1 in AAC play. North Texas has a 13-3 record against opponents over .500.

Wichita State’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.5 per game North Texas gives up. North Texas has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hill is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, while averaging 13.5 points and 3.4 assists. Xavier Bell is shooting 51.5% and averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

Atin Wright is averaging 14 points for the Mean Green. Latrell Jossell is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Mean Green: 9-1, averaging 73.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

