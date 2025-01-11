Whitt’s 25 lead Belmont past Indiana State 84-79

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Carter Whitt had 25 points in Belmont’s 84-79 win over Indiana State on Saturday. Whitt…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Carter Whitt had 25 points in Belmont’s 84-79 win over Indiana State on Saturday.

Whitt added five rebounds and six assists for the Bruins (12-5, 4-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Brigham Rogers added 13 points while going 6 of 8 and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line and also had eight rebounds. Jonathan Pierre shot 4 for 13, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Jaden Daughtry finished with 23 points and two steals for the Sycamores (9-8, 3-3). Indiana State also got 20 points, six rebounds and six assists from Samage Teel. Aaron Gray also had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Whitt scored 11 points in the first half for Belmont, who led 42-32 at halftime. Belmont pulled off the victory after a 7-0 second-half run erased a three-point deficit and gave them the lead at 74-70 with 4:05 remaining in the half. Whitt scored 14 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Belmont plays Valparaiso at home on Tuesday, and Indiana State visits Bradley on Wednesday.

