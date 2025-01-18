Whitt scores 20, Belmont takes down Evansville 85-82

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Carter Whitt had 20 points in Belmont’s 85-82 win against Evansville on Saturday. Whitt shot 8…

Whitt shot 8 of 13 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line for the Bruins (14-5, 6-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Brigham Rogers scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Jonathan Pierre had 15 points and shot 4 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Cameron Haffner led the way for the Purple Aces (6-13, 3-5) with 25 points. Tayshawn Comer added 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Evansville. Connor Turnbull finished with 13 points and two blocks.

Rogers scored 10 points in the first half for Belmont, who led 39-37 at the break. Whitt scored 15 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Belmont to a three-point victory.

Belmont next plays Tuesday against Bradley at home, and Evansville will host UIC on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

