Whitlock and Lehigh host Navy

Lehigh takes on Navy after Nasir Whitlock scored 21 points in Lehigh's 86-47 win over the Lafayette Leopards.

Navy Midshipmen (7-14, 4-4 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (7-12, 2-6 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on Navy after Nasir Whitlock scored 21 points in Lehigh’s 86-47 win over the Lafayette Leopards.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 6-2 in home games. Lehigh is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Midshipmen have gone 4-4 against Patriot League opponents. Navy is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Lehigh averages 70.3 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 70.4 Navy allows. Navy averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Lehigh gives up.

The Mountain Hawks and Midshipmen square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Gillus averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Austin Benigni is shooting 41.3% and averaging 17.5 points for the Midshipmen. Jinwoo Kim is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.