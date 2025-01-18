Whitehorn leads No. 15 Tennessee against Vanderbilt after 20-point game

Tennessee Volunteers (15-2, 3-2 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (14-4, 1-3 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Tennessee Volunteers (15-2, 3-2 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (14-4, 1-3 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Tennessee faces Vanderbilt after Ruby Whitehorn scored 20 points in Tennessee’s 86-73 victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Commodores are 10-1 on their home court. Vanderbilt averages 86.8 points while outscoring opponents by 24.2 points per game.

The Volunteers are 3-2 in conference play. Tennessee ranks fifth in the SEC shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

Vanderbilt averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Tennessee allows. Tennessee averages 33.2 more points per game (95.8) than Vanderbilt gives up to opponents (62.6).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khamil Pierre is averaging 22.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.2 steals for the Commodores.

Talaysia Cooper is shooting 50.0% and averaging 18.2 points for the Volunteers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 7-3, averaging 88.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 11.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 98.0 points, 39.1 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 12.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.