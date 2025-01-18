White scores 32, North Dakota State knocks off South Dakota 103-77

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Jacari White’s 32 points led North Dakota State over South Dakota 103-77 on Saturday. White shot…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Jacari White’s 32 points led North Dakota State over South Dakota 103-77 on Saturday.

White shot 10 for 13 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Bison (15-6, 4-2 Summit League). Jacksen Moni added 17 points while shooting 7 for 12, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc and had five assists. Noah Feddersen shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Isaac Bruns finished with 17 points for the Coyotes (11-9, 2-3). South Dakota also got 15 points, six rebounds and two steals from Chase Forte. Mayuom Buom finished with 13 points.

It was the first loss at home for the Coyotes, ending a 10-game winning streak.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.