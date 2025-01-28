White leads Omaha against South Dakota

Omaha Mavericks (13-9, 7-0 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (12-10, 3-4 Summit League) Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

Omaha Mavericks (13-9, 7-0 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (12-10, 3-4 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha plays South Dakota after JJ White scored 35 points in Omaha’s 84-76 win over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Coyotes have gone 10-1 in home games. South Dakota averages 85.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Mavericks are 7-0 in conference play. Omaha is seventh in the Summit League scoring 75.0 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

South Dakota scores 85.9 points, 11.9 more per game than the 74.0 Omaha gives up. Omaha averages 75.0 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 83.6 South Dakota gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Forte is averaging 16.1 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Coyotes. Isaac Bruns is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Marquel Sutton is averaging 16.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Mavericks. Tony Osburn is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 84.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 9-1, averaging 81.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

