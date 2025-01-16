White leads Georgia Southern against Coastal Carolina after 22-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (8-9, 1-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-9, 1-4 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Georgia Southern Eagles (8-9, 1-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-9, 1-4 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chanticleers -2.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits Coastal Carolina after Nakavieon White scored 22 points in Georgia Southern’s 81-69 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Chanticleers have gone 5-2 at home. Coastal Carolina is second in the Sun Belt with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Denzel Hines averaging 4.8.

The Eagles are 1-4 in conference games. Georgia Southern is 3-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Coastal Carolina is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern scores 5.4 more points per game (73.6) than Coastal Carolina gives up (68.2).

The Chanticleers and Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Meo is averaging 6.9 points for the Chanticleers.

Bradley Douglas averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.