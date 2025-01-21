Weston scores 20, Tennessee State knocks off UT Martin 81-80 in OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Weston scored 20 points as Tennessee State beat UT Martin 81-80 in overtime on Tuesday…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Weston scored 20 points as Tennessee State beat UT Martin 81-80 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Weston had five rebounds and four steals for the Tigers (8-12, 4-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Knute Wood scored 15 points while shot 4 for 8 from beyond the arc and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added three steals. Ron Jessamy shot 3 of 3 from the field and 5 for 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Vladimer Salaridze led the way for the Skyhawks (9-11, 5-4) with 18 points, 14 rebounds and three steals. Afan Trnka added 15 points and two steals for UT Martin. Matija Zuzic finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

