Weston leads Tennessee State against UT Martin after 20-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (9-10, 5-3 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (7-12, 3-5 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Martin Skyhawks (9-10, 5-3 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (7-12, 3-5 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State plays UT Martin after Brandon Weston scored 20 points in Tennessee State’s 84-65 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Tigers have gone 6-3 at home. Tennessee State is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Skyhawks have gone 5-3 against OVC opponents. UT Martin averages 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Tennessee State makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than UT Martin has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). UT Martin averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Tennessee State gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Weston is averaging 16.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Tigers.

Afan Trnka is averaging 8.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Skyhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.