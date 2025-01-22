Weston leads Tennessee State against Tennessee Tech after 20-point showing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-10, 4-4 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (8-12, 4-5 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-10, 4-4 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (8-12, 4-5 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State faces Tennessee Tech after Brandon Weston scored 20 points in Tennessee State’s 81-80 overtime win against the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Tigers have gone 7-3 in home games. Tennessee State averages 79.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-4 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech has a 4-9 record against teams over .500.

Tennessee State averages 79.2 points, 5.0 more per game than the 74.2 Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of Tennessee State have averaged.

The Tigers and Golden Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justus Jackson is shooting 26.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 8.2 points and 3.1 assists. Weston is averaging 15.6 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Rodney Johnson Jr. is averaging 14.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Jaylon Johnson is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.