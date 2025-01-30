Weston leads Tennessee State against Little Rock after 21-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (9-12, 5-5 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (13-8, 7-3 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Tennessee State Tigers (9-12, 5-5 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (13-8, 7-3 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -7.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State visits Little Rock after Brandon Weston scored 21 points in Tennessee State’s 89-77 win against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Trojans are 6-2 on their home court. Little Rock averages 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 5-5 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State averages 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Little Rock makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Tennessee State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Little Rock allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnathan Lawson is averaging 15.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Trojans. Ante Beljan is averaging 14.7 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 60.0% over the past 10 games.

Weston is averaging 16.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Travis Harper II is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

