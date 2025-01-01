Weston and Middle Tennessee host Florida International

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-4) at Florida International Panthers (6-7) Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee faces…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-4) at Florida International Panthers (6-7)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee faces Florida International after Camryn Weston scored 24 points in Middle Tennessee’s 82-64 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Panthers have gone 4-2 at home. Florida International scores 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Blue Raiders are 2-2 on the road. Middle Tennessee has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Florida International scores 74.2 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 71.1 Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Florida International have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Brewer is averaging 14.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Panthers.

Jestin Porter is averaging 15.2 points for the Blue Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

