Western Michigan wins 74-71 over Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Javaughn Hannah’s 17 points helped Western Michigan defeat Ball State 74-71 on Tuesday night.

Hannah shot 7 for 15, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Broncos (6-14, 3-5 Mid-American Conference). Markhi Strickland went 7 of 12 from the field to add 17 points. Donovan Williams shot 6 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Payton Sparks finished with 19 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks for the Cardinals (9-11, 3-5). Ball State also got 19 points, six rebounds and four assists from Jermahri Hill. Juan Sebastian Gorosito also recorded 10 points.

Williams scored nine points in the first half for Western Michigan, which led 41-36 at the break. Western Michigan used a 7-0 run in the second half to build an eight-point lead at 63-55 with 8:24 left in the half before finishing off the win.

