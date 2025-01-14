Western Michigan visits Davis and Kent State

Western Michigan Broncos (3-12, 0-3 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (11-4, 2-1 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Western Michigan Broncos (3-12, 0-3 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (11-4, 2-1 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -13; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State takes on Western Michigan after VonCameron Davis scored 20 points in Kent State’s 68-49 victory over the Buffalo Bulls.

The Golden Flashes are 5-1 in home games. Kent State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Broncos are 0-3 in conference matchups. Western Michigan ranks seventh in the MAC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Owen Lobsinger averaging 5.0.

Kent State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of Kent State have averaged.

The Golden Flashes and Broncos face off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cli’Ron Hornbeak is averaging eight points and 7.1 rebounds for the Golden Flashes.

Markhi Strickland is averaging 11.7 points for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Broncos: 1-9, averaging 70.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

