Western Michigan visits Ball State following Becki’s 23-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (8-11, 5-4 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (17-4, 9-0 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Michigan Broncos (8-11, 5-4 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (17-4, 9-0 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State takes on Western Michigan after Ally Becki scored 23 points in Ball State’s 83-61 win over the Ohio Bobcats.

The Cardinals are 9-1 in home games. Ball State ranks second in the MAC with 16.5 assists per game led by Becki averaging 6.1.

The Broncos are 5-4 in conference games. Western Michigan is 4-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Ball State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Ball State gives up.

The Cardinals and Broncos meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Becki is averaging 15 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Cardinals. Grace Kingery is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marina Asensio averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Hannah Spitzley is shooting 50.9% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 10-0, averaging 81.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 11.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 58.2 points, 24.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.