Western Michigan travels to Kent State for conference showdown

Western Michigan Broncos (7-8, 4-1 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (10-7, 3-2 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bridget Dunn and Kent State host Hannah Spitzley and Western Michigan in MAC action Saturday.

The Golden Flashes are 7-2 on their home court. Kent State averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Broncos have gone 4-1 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan allows 61.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.1 points per game.

Kent State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Kent State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Batsch is averaging 14.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Golden Flashes.

Marina Asensio is averaging 13.7 points and 4.7 assists for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 38.9 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 61.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

