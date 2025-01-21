Western Michigan plays Northern Illinois after Willis’ 21-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (4-13, 0-5 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (4-13, 1-4 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Northern Illinois Huskies (4-13, 0-5 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (4-13, 1-4 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -10.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan hosts Northern Illinois after Chansey Willis Jr. scored 21 points in Western Michigan’s 85-76 loss to the Buffalo Bulls.

The Broncos are 2-6 in home games. Western Michigan allows 76.9 points and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Huskies are 0-5 in MAC play. Northern Illinois allows 76.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.9 points per game.

Western Michigan scores 72.6 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 76.4 Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois’ 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than Western Michigan has given up to its opponents (46.7%).

The Broncos and Huskies square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markhi Strickland is averaging 11.7 points for the Broncos.

James Dent Jr. is averaging 12.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 1-9, averaging 72.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 70.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

