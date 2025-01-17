Western Michigan plays Buffalo on home losing streak

Buffalo Bulls (5-11, 0-4 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (4-12, 1-3 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Buffalo Bulls (5-11, 0-4 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (4-12, 1-3 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan aims to stop its four-game home skid with a win over Buffalo.

The Broncos have gone 2-5 at home. Western Michigan allows 76.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

The Bulls are 0-4 against MAC opponents. Buffalo ranks fourth in the MAC with 14.1 assists per game led by Tyson Dunn averaging 5.8.

Western Michigan is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Buffalo allows to opponents. Buffalo averages 71.8 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 76.4 Western Michigan allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Muntu is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 7.3 points.

Dunn is averaging 12.1 points, 5.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 2-8, averaging 72.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

