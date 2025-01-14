Western Michigan hosts Mikonovwicz and Toledo

Toledo Rockets (11-3, 3-1 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (6-8, 3-1 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Toledo Rockets (11-3, 3-1 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (6-8, 3-1 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits Western Michigan after Sammi Mikonovwicz scored 20 points in Toledo’s 71-66 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Broncos have gone 4-3 in home games. Western Michigan allows 63.4 points and has been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

The Rockets are 3-1 in conference matchups. Toledo scores 72.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

Western Michigan averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Toledo allows. Toledo has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Western Michigan have averaged.

The Broncos and Rockets face off Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Asensio is averaging 13.9 points and 4.8 assists for the Broncos.

Kendall Carruthers is averaging 10.2 points for the Rockets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

