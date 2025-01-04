Western Michigan hosts Miami (OH) after Asensio’s 22-point performance

Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-4, 0-1 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (4-7, 1-0 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-4, 0-1 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (4-7, 1-0 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan faces Miami (OH) after Marina Asensio scored 22 points in Western Michigan’s 65-51 win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Broncos have gone 3-2 in home games. Western Michigan is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 19.2 turnovers per game.

The RedHawks have gone 0-1 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) is fourth in the MAC with 14.5 assists per game led by Tamar Singer averaging 3.7.

Western Michigan averages 58.6 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 56.9 Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Western Michigan allows.

The Broncos and RedHawks face off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Spitzley is averaging 10.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and three steals for the Broncos.

Enjulina Gonzalez is shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, while averaging 17.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 3-7, averaging 58.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

RedHawks: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 12.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.