Western Kentucky visits Salatchoum and Florida International

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-4, 1-0 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (6-8, 0-1 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -6.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International takes on Western Kentucky after Vianney Salatchoum scored 21 points in Florida International’s 73-69 loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Panthers are 4-3 in home games. Florida International is second in the CUSA with 40.0 points per game in the paint led by Jayden Brewer averaging 8.7.

The Hilltoppers are 1-0 in CUSA play. Western Kentucky ranks second in the CUSA with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyrone Marshall averaging 5.8.

Florida International’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Western Kentucky allows. Western Kentucky averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Florida International allows.

The Panthers and Hilltoppers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dashon Gittens is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.5 points.

Babacar Faye is averaging 15.2 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Hilltoppers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

