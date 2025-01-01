Western Kentucky visits Liberty following Metheny’s 25-point game

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-4) at Liberty Flames (12-1) Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Liberty hosts Western Kentucky…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-4) at Liberty Flames (12-1)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty hosts Western Kentucky after Kaden Metheny scored 25 points in Liberty’s 79-56 victory against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Flames are 6-0 on their home court. Liberty is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Hilltoppers are 1-3 on the road. Western Kentucky ranks eighth in the CUSA with 12.8 assists per game led by Jalen Jackson averaging 2.2.

Liberty averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 8.9 per game Western Kentucky allows. Western Kentucky scores 22.4 more points per game (80.6) than Liberty gives up (58.2).

The Flames and Hilltoppers square off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Metheny is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 14.2 points.

Jackson is averaging 2.4 points for the Hilltoppers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1, averaging 82.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

