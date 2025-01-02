Western Kentucky visits Liberty after Metheny’s 25-point showing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-4) at Liberty Flames (12-1) Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -8; over/under…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-4) at Liberty Flames (12-1)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -8; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty hosts Western Kentucky after Kaden Metheny scored 25 points in Liberty’s 79-56 victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Flames are 6-0 on their home court. Liberty is fourth in the CUSA with 36.6 points per game in the paint led by Owen Aquino averaging 8.0.

The Hilltoppers are 1-3 on the road. Western Kentucky averages 80.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

Liberty makes 51.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.2 percentage points higher than Western Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Western Kentucky averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Liberty gives up.

The Flames and Hilltoppers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Metheny is shooting 46.8% and averaging 14.2 points for the Flames.

Don McHenry is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Hilltoppers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1, averaging 82.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.