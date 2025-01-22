Western Kentucky visits Batcho and Louisiana Tech

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-7, 2-3 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-6, 2-4 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-7, 2-3 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-6, 2-4 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts Western Kentucky after Daniel Batcho scored 23 points in Louisiana Tech’s 78-76 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-1 at home. Louisiana Tech has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Hilltoppers are 2-3 in conference matchups. Western Kentucky ranks sixth in the CUSA with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Tyrone Marshall averaging 6.4.

Louisiana Tech scores 76.4 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 75.4 Western Kentucky allows. Western Kentucky averages 9.1 more points per game (77.4) than Louisiana Tech allows (68.3).

The Bulldogs and Hilltoppers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Batcho is scoring 18.7 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Amaree Abram is averaging 11.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the past 10 games.

Don McHenry is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Julius Thedford is averaging 11.3 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

