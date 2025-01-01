Western Kentucky takes home win streak into matchup with Liberty

Liberty Lady Flames (7-4) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-3) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky…

Liberty Lady Flames (7-4) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-3)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky hosts Liberty trying to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Hilltoppers have gone 5-0 in home games. Western Kentucky leads the CUSA with 16.5 fast break points.

The Flames are 1-2 on the road. Liberty is second in the CUSA with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Elisabeth Aegisdottir averaging 6.4.

Western Kentucky makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Liberty has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). Liberty scores 10.6 more points per game (75.6) than Western Kentucky allows (65.0).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Mead is averaging 14 points, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the Hilltoppers.

Bella Smuda is shooting 55.0% and averaging 12.3 points for the Flames.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Flames: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.