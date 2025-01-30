Western Kentucky secures 78-74 win over UTEP

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Khristian Lander had 28 points in Western Kentucky’s 78-74 victory over UTEP on Thursday night.…

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Khristian Lander had 28 points in Western Kentucky’s 78-74 victory over UTEP on Thursday night.

Lander shot 11 for 15, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Hilltoppers (13-8, 4-4 Conference USA). Don McHenry scored 20 points, shooting 5 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 8 of 11 from the free-throw line. Enoch Kalambay shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

David Terrell Jr. finished with 15 points, eight assists and four steals for the Miners (15-6, 5-3). Otis Frazier III added 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals for UTEP. Devon Barnes finished with 11 points, six assists and three steals.

Lander scored 12 points in the first half for Western Kentucky, which led 34-32 at halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

