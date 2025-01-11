Western Kentucky hosts Wooley and Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State Owls (9-6, 1-1 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-6, 1-2 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Kennesaw State Owls (9-6, 1-1 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-6, 1-2 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -7.5; over/under is 161

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State plays Western Kentucky after Adrian Wooley scored 24 points in Kennesaw State’s 84-79 loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Hilltoppers have gone 8-2 in home games. Western Kentucky is second in the CUSA with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyrone Marshall averaging 5.8.

The Owls are 1-1 in CUSA play. Kennesaw State ranks sixth in college basketball with 39.1 rebounds per game led by Jamil Miller averaging 6.3.

Western Kentucky averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State averages 5.0 more points per game (81.1) than Western Kentucky gives up (76.1).

The Hilltoppers and Owls meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Don McHenry is averaging 17 points and two steals for the Hilltoppers.

Simeon Cottle is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 18.7 points and 3.3 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

