Western Kentucky hosts Bradley and Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (11-6, 4-2 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (12-5, 3-2 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech faces Western Kentucky after Paris Bradley scored 21 points in Louisiana Tech’s 83-71 victory over the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Hilltoppers have gone 6-2 in home games. Western Kentucky averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 11-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Lady Techsters are 4-2 in CUSA play. Louisiana Tech is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Western Kentucky averages 73.6 points, 9.7 more per game than the 63.9 Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Western Kentucky have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Mead averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Destiny Salary is shooting 42.7% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Bradley averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Techsters, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc. Robyn Lee is averaging 14.4 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Lady Techsters: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

