Western Kentucky faces New Mexico State on 6-game win streak

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (15-5, 6-2 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (10-11, 3-5 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky looks to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Hilltoppers take on New Mexico State.

The Aggies are 6-3 in home games. New Mexico State is eighth in the CUSA with 11.9 assists per game led by Fanta Gassama averaging 2.6.

The Hilltoppers are 6-2 in CUSA play. Western Kentucky scores 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.9 points per game.

New Mexico State scores 65.3 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 63.5 Western Kentucky allows. Western Kentucky averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game New Mexico State gives up.

The Aggies and Hilltoppers meet Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Kaiser is scoring 21.7 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Aggies. Jaila Harding is averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games.

Alexis Mead is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Hilltoppers. Destiny Salary is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.8 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 25.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.