Western Illinois wins 75-67 against Eastern Illinois

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Marko Maletic’s 25 points helped Western Illinois defeat Eastern Illinois 75-67 on Saturday night. Maletic also…

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Marko Maletic’s 25 points helped Western Illinois defeat Eastern Illinois 75-67 on Saturday night.

Maletic also added five rebounds for the Leathernecks (8-7, 2-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Ryan Myers scored 15 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Sean Smith finished 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Panthers (5-9, 1-2) were led in scoring by Zion Fruster, who finished with 23 points. Artese Stapleton added 12 points for Eastern Illinois. Malik Olafioye finished with nine points.

NEXT UP

Western Illinois’ next game is Thursday against UT Martin at home, and Eastern Illinois hosts SIU-Edwardsville on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.